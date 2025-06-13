Left Menu

Air India Tragedy Sparks Global Aviation Concerns

The Air India crash in Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives, prompts scrutiny of India's aviation safety. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar calls for urgent government action. The retrieval of the black box is critical for the investigation. The incident has triggered worldwide discussions on Indian civil aviation's safety image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:19 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, an Air India Boeing Dreamliner crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, tragically claiming the lives of 241 passengers and crew. The ill-fated flight, headed for London's Gatwick Airport, saw only one survivor amid the wreckage.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar described the crash as 'one of the biggest tragedies in recent times,' urging the Union Government for a thorough investigation. 'The safety of passengers must be addressed urgently,' he insisted, highlighting the global spotlight now on India's civil aviation safety standards.

The critical black box, retrieved from the crash site within 28 hours, plays a pivotal role in unraveling the incident's cause. Over 40 state and aviation officials are working tirelessly, with the Ministry of Civil Aviation emphasizing commitment to uncovering the truth behind this aviation disaster.

