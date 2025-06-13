Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Bolsters Rural Economy with New Support Prices and Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu engages with various delegations, focusing on enhancing rural economy and natural farming. The government introduces Minimum Support Prices for key crops and launches 'Him-Ira' for marketing women's self-help group products. Assurances for addressing concerns were provided.

Himachal Pradesh CM Bolsters Rural Economy with New Support Prices and Initiatives
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu met multiple delegations (Photo/ANI).
In a move aimed at fortifying the rural economy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu engaged with a range of delegations on Friday, offering reassurances of timely interventions. Among those seeking his attention were representatives from Kandaghat's Solan district, B.Ed. students, Shimla's Livelihood Building officials, and MBBS aspirants.

During discussions with the National Rural Livelihood Mission and the state's 'Pashu Evam Krishi Sakhi Sangh', Sukhu emphasized his government's commitment to natural farming. For the first time, Minimum Support Prices have been set for naturally farmed products like milk, wheat, maize, and turmeric, with maize now fetching Rs 40 per kg and wheat Rs 60, significantly benefitting farmers.

The Chief Minister revealed plans to purchase raw turmeric at Rs 90 per kg, revitalizing its cultivation under the brand 'Himachali Haldi'. With approximately 1.58 lakh farmers certified in natural farming, Sukhu also introduced an e-commerce platform, 'Him-Ira', which promotes products from women self-help groups, already gaining traction beyond state borders.

