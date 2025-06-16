EU Strategizes Shift from Russian Nuclear Fuel Amid Gas Ban
The European Commission announced it will not immediately propose reducing the EU's reliance on Russian nuclear fuel, while pushing forward with a 2027 deadline to end Russian gas imports. The complexity of transitioning from Russian nuclear energy and ensuring supply security are key challenges delaying specific proposals.
The European Commission is currently not introducing measures to curb the EU's dependence on Russian nuclear fuel, instead prioritizing a ban on Russian gas imports by 2027, EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen revealed on Monday.
While legal measures to end Russian gas imports will be proposed this week, nuclear fuel restrictions remain postponed, reflecting the intricate dependencies and security implications involved. Jorgensen emphasized the Commission's commitment to eventually address this part of the energy equation.
Russia, providing a substantial portion of the EU's enriched uranium, presents a challenging transition. Despite plans to propose new trade restrictions on Russian uranium, the necessity for a reliable supply chain remains a significant hurdle.

