Left Menu

EU Strategizes Shift from Russian Nuclear Fuel Amid Gas Ban

The European Commission announced it will not immediately propose reducing the EU's reliance on Russian nuclear fuel, while pushing forward with a 2027 deadline to end Russian gas imports. The complexity of transitioning from Russian nuclear energy and ensuring supply security are key challenges delaying specific proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:28 IST
EU Strategizes Shift from Russian Nuclear Fuel Amid Gas Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is currently not introducing measures to curb the EU's dependence on Russian nuclear fuel, instead prioritizing a ban on Russian gas imports by 2027, EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen revealed on Monday.

While legal measures to end Russian gas imports will be proposed this week, nuclear fuel restrictions remain postponed, reflecting the intricate dependencies and security implications involved. Jorgensen emphasized the Commission's commitment to eventually address this part of the energy equation.

Russia, providing a substantial portion of the EU's enriched uranium, presents a challenging transition. Despite plans to propose new trade restrictions on Russian uranium, the necessity for a reliable supply chain remains a significant hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025