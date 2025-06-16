Left Menu

Swift Response: Saudia Airlines' Engineered Safety Success

A Saudia Airlines flight from Jeddah faced a scare with smoke and sparks at Lucknow Airport. Quick action by authorities ensured the incident was contained within 20 minutes, with all 284 passengers safely disembarked. The airport remained operational with no reported injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:58 IST
The passenger in the Saudia Airlines flight which landed in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Saudia Airlines flight carrying 284 passengers from Jeddah encountered smoke and sparks upon landing at Lucknow Airport. The incident, reported on the morning of June 15, was swiftly managed, with the airport's Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) unit promptly extinguishing the smoke within 20 minutes.

The flight was returning with Hajj pilgrims. Despite the scare, authorities confirmed no injuries occurred, and the passengers disembarked safely. Airport officials ensured that operations remained unaffected by the incident, which was handled with remarkable efficiency.

This year, Hajj was observed from June 4 to June 9. Over 1,22,518 Indian pilgrims, as reported by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, made this important journey, with Lucknow serving as one of the departure points. The response to the incident highlighted effective coordination between the airport and airline teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

