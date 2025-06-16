Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Vedanta Pioneers Women's Inclusion in Indian Mining

Vedanta Limited celebrates its lead in gender diversity within Indian underground mining, employing over 550 women in key roles. Through innovative technology and inclusive policies, the company empowers women in mining and metal production while addressing skill gaps to support India’s sustainable growth in critical minerals and energy transition metals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:58 IST
In recognition of International Day of Women in Mining, Vedanta Limited has lauded its pioneering efforts in gender inclusivity by employing over 550 women in underground mining roles across India. The initiative, which marked its inception in 2019, underscores Vedanta's commitment to breaking gender barriers in a historically male-dominated industry.

Vedanta has achieved significant milestones, such as establishing India's first underground women miners and all-women mine rescue teams. Embracing technology like Industry 4.0 and automation, Vedanta offers rich career opportunities, fuelling sustainable growth and attracting women to the sector with innovation and inclusivity at its core.

Vedanta's proactive approach includes diverse workplace policies and a thriving living environment. Leaders like Priya Agarwal Hebbar emphasize the vital role of women-led development in a low-carbon future. The company aspires to bridge the skill gap with its progressive policies, ensuring women play a central role in the evolving energy transition landscape.

