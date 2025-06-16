Pakistan's Central Bank Pauses Rate Cuts Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Pakistan's State Bank maintained its interest rate at 11% amidst geopolitical tensions involving Israel and Iran, and fluctuating oil prices. The decision follows recent easing, with inflation forecasted to rise. Economists view this as strategic to gauge budget impact and energy price adjustments on the economy.
Pakistan's State Bank (SBP) chose to maintain its key interest rate steady at 11% on Monday, aligning with market expectations. This decision comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, alongside volatile global oil prices, which pose a risk to inflation levels.
According to a Reuters survey, the majority of analysts had forecasted this outcome, foreseeing inflationary challenges due to Iran-Israel conflicts affecting global commodities. The SBP's Monetary Policy Committee recognized potential short-term inflation volatility, yet it anticipates stabilization within its 5-7% target range.
Analysts, such as Mustafa Pasha of Lakson Investments, acknowledge the central bank's strategic pause amidst uncertainty and rising oil prices. This restraint provides time to evaluate impacts from the recent contractionary budget measures and energy tariff changes, essential for navigating fiscal and external pressures.
