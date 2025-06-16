Pune Bridge Collapse: High-Level Meeting Amidst Ongoing Search Efforts

In the wake of the devastating collapse of a bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune, Maharashtra, which resulted in the loss of four lives and injuries to 51 others, a high-level meeting was held on Monday. State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik chaired the session, bringing together senior state officials to discuss response strategies.

The tragic collapse, occurring on a busy Sunday afternoon, saw individuals swept away by the river's current. Victims were identified by District Collector Jitendra Dudi as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, Vihaan Mane, with one unidentified male. Rescue teams swiftly responded, retrieving 38 individuals from the scene.

Rescue operations resumed on Monday, focusing on areas near Talegaon in Pune, as two specialized teams were deployed to locate remaining missing persons. Challenges, including persistent rainfall, complicate efforts. Eyewitness reports suggest overcrowding on the bridge contributed to the collapse, highlighting safety concerns amidst high vehicular traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)