Indian Army Leads Cleanliness Drive in Chushul Ahead of Indo-French Exercise in France

The Indian Army collaborated with students and locals for a cleanliness drive in Chushul, Leh district, promoting 'Swachh Chushul' ahead of Exercise Shakti with France. This partnership highlights community engagement and international military cooperation to enhance defence capabilities in counter-terrorism operations under the UN mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:39 IST
Cleanliness drive in Chushul (Photo/@firefurycorps). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army, in a commendable effort to engage with local communities, organized a cleanliness drive in Chushul village, Leh district, alongside students and community members. The initiative, aimed at promoting 'Swachh Chushul,' involved 80 students from Government High School Chushul and 35 community members.

Chushul, situated close to the Line of Actual Control with China, is now a focal point of both community solidarity and military preparedness as the Indian Army moves forward. On Monday, an Army contingent departed for France to participate in the 8th edition of the Indo-French joint military Exercise 'Shakti,' set to occur from June 18 to July 1 in La Cavalerie.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Exercise Shakti aims to enhance Indo-French joint military operations under the United Nations mandate. This year's exercise will focus on counter-terrorism in semi-urban terrain, fostering interoperability, camaraderie, and defense cooperation between the countries. The exercises are alternated annually between India and France.

