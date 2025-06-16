Trump Organization Calls with U.S.-Made Mobile Tech
The Trump Organization announces the launch of Trump Mobile, featuring American-made phones. The new service promises unlimited texting, U.S.-based call centers, telemedicine options, and roadside assistance. This expansion underlines the firm's strategic innovation in the telecommunications sector.
The Trump Organization has unveiled Trump Mobile, a new telecommunications venture set to introduce a range of products, including unlimited texting and American-manufactured phones.
Emphasizing its commitment to domestic employment, Trump Mobile will feature call centers located in the United States and integrate telemedicine capabilities into its services.
Additionally, the new mobile platform will offer users roadside assistance, marking a distinctive feature in the company's telecom service offering.
