Tourists Return to Kashmir Amid Revived Confidence Post-Pahalgam Tragedy

Following a tragic incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is seeing a resurgence in tourism, with many foreign visitors returning. Tourists from Europe laud the region's hospitality, safety, and scenic beauty. Efforts by local authorities and international partners are restoring confidence in Kashmir’s tourism industry.

Foreign tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign tourists are making a notable return to Jammu and Kashmir, overcoming the shadows cast by the recent Pahalgam incident. The region is praised for its safety and warmth. Carolina, a Polish tourist, expressed feeling welcomed, highlighting the return of three tour groups from her company.

Margret, a first-time visitor, described Kashmir as a paradise, captivated by the friendliness and hospitality of its people. Emphasizing the spectrum of attractions, she urged others to experience the region's unique charms, saying, "This place is safe, and you'll feel great visiting the paradise of Kashmir."

Yunis, an international tour guide, discussed the impact of the Pahalgam tragedy while noting the collaborative efforts with the Polish Embassy and European Union to restore tourism confidence. The tragic April 22 attack claimed 26 lives, prompting initiatives like a sports camp by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education in collaboration with the Indian Army to promote regional tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

