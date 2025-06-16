India Steps Up the Fight Against Sickle Cell: President Murmu Leads the Charge

President of India Droupadi Murmu is set to spearhead a state-level initiative on World Sickle Cell Day in Taloon Gram Panchayat, Madhya Pradesh. Scheduled for June 19, the event is part of India's broader efforts targeting the eradication of sickle cell disease, notes an official release.

Attendees will also include Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, among others. Key elements of the program include the launch of a genetic counseling awareness video, guidelines for affected pregnant women, and the Sickle Cell Mitra initiative, which aims to engage youth in awareness efforts.

The event builds upon the National Sickle Cell Eradication Mission's accomplishments, which include screening over 1.06 crore citizens and distributing more than 80 lakh sickle cell cards. Continuous efforts are being made in the state to eliminate the disease by 2047, with specialized facilities and treatments being rolled out statewide.