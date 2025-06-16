Maharashtra's Monsoon Advisory: Farmers Urged to Wait for Moisture-Rich Soil

In response to variable monsoon patterns, the Maharashtra government has recommended farmers in the low-rainfall regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and northern Maharashtra refrain from immediate sowing unless soil moisture is sufficient.

Over the past day, the Konkan region, including Mumbai, experienced heavy rainfall, while central Maharashtra and some parts of western Vidarbha had moderate showers. Eastern Vidarbha saw sporadic light to moderate rain, leaving other areas dry.

The Agriculture Department advises dryland farmers awaiting good rain, especially in Vidarbha, to exercise patience to ensure successful crop cultivation. Meanwhile, rainfall in Konkan and certain Ghat areas is expected to continue, offering some relief till June 22.

