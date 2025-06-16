Left Menu

Maharashtra's Monsoon Advisory: Farmers Urged to Wait for Moisture-Rich Soil

The Maharashtra government advised farmers in low-rainfall areas to delay sowing until the soil is adequately moist. Despite monsoon revival, Vidarbha and Marathwada face rainfall deficits. The Agriculture Department stressed caution to dryland farmers to prevent poor crop growth, while Konkan experiences heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:31 IST
Maharashtra's Monsoon Advisory: Farmers Urged to Wait for Moisture-Rich Soil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to variable monsoon patterns, the Maharashtra government has recommended farmers in the low-rainfall regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and northern Maharashtra refrain from immediate sowing unless soil moisture is sufficient.

Over the past day, the Konkan region, including Mumbai, experienced heavy rainfall, while central Maharashtra and some parts of western Vidarbha had moderate showers. Eastern Vidarbha saw sporadic light to moderate rain, leaving other areas dry.

The Agriculture Department advises dryland farmers awaiting good rain, especially in Vidarbha, to exercise patience to ensure successful crop cultivation. Meanwhile, rainfall in Konkan and certain Ghat areas is expected to continue, offering some relief till June 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025