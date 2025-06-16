Maharashtra's Monsoon Advisory: Farmers Urged to Wait for Moisture-Rich Soil
The Maharashtra government advised farmers in low-rainfall areas to delay sowing until the soil is adequately moist. Despite monsoon revival, Vidarbha and Marathwada face rainfall deficits. The Agriculture Department stressed caution to dryland farmers to prevent poor crop growth, while Konkan experiences heavy rains.
- Country:
- India
In response to variable monsoon patterns, the Maharashtra government has recommended farmers in the low-rainfall regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and northern Maharashtra refrain from immediate sowing unless soil moisture is sufficient.
Over the past day, the Konkan region, including Mumbai, experienced heavy rainfall, while central Maharashtra and some parts of western Vidarbha had moderate showers. Eastern Vidarbha saw sporadic light to moderate rain, leaving other areas dry.
The Agriculture Department advises dryland farmers awaiting good rain, especially in Vidarbha, to exercise patience to ensure successful crop cultivation. Meanwhile, rainfall in Konkan and certain Ghat areas is expected to continue, offering some relief till June 22.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- monsoon
- farmers
- agriculture
- soil moisture
- Vidarbha
- Marathwada
- Konkan
- weather
- advisory
ALSO READ
Pagariya Strikers Triumph in Vidarbha Pro T20 Opener
Marathwada's Water Boost: Heavy Rains Transform Dam Storage Levels
Jitesh Sharma: Leading Vidarbha Pro T20 League's Exciting Line-up
NECO Unveils Star-Studded Squads for Vidarbha Pro T20 League
Jitesh Sharma to Lead NECO Master Blaster in Vidarbha Pro T20 League