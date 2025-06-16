Bioenergy Revolution: Paving India's Path to Carbon Neutrality

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the transformative potential of bioenergy, stating it could replace half of India's fossil fuel consumption within five years. Speaking to the automobile industry, he urged a concerted effort in researching alternative fuels.

Highlighting the grave issue of air pollution, which is largely attributed to fossil fuel use, Gadkari pointed out that the transport sector is responsible for 40 percent of the country's air pollution. He underscored ongoing efforts in fuel and automobile innovation as crucial steps towards environmental sustainability and achieving India's carbon-neutral aspirations.

Gadkari noted the economic implications, mentioning the Rs 22 lakh crore spent annually on fossil fuel imports. He stressed the promising future of the automobile industry with the adoption of diverse fuels like ethanol, bio LNG, and hydrogen. The sector, crucial for job creation and exports, could greatly benefit from such advancements.

