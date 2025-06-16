Left Menu

G7 Leaders Unite to Safeguard Critical Minerals Supply

G7 leaders have provisionally agreed on a strategy to protect the supply of critical minerals, pending approval from U.S. President Donald Trump. The draft statement emphasizes the need for responsible extraction and acknowledges the impact of China's suspension on global supply chains. The agreement seeks to reinforce economic and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to strengthen economic resilience, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders have provisionally agreed on a strategy aimed at safeguarding the supply of critical minerals. As per a draft statement obtained by Reuters, the accord attempts to bolster economies through responsible extraction, processing, and trade.

The draft, yet to receive approval from U.S. President Donald Trump, highlights the urgency of action following China's April decision to pause exports of various minerals essential for industries such as automotive, electronics, and defense. This disruption underscored the strategic leverage held by Beijing over global supply chains.

Addressing potential threats, the G7 leaders urged coordinated efforts to mitigate risks to critical mineral supply chains. This includes preemptively managing shortages, counteracting market disruptions, and diversifying sourcing and production methods to ensure both economic and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

