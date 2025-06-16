Left Menu

EU Gas Import Ban Faces Opposition from Hungary and Slovakia

Hungary and Slovakia have opposed a planned European Union ban on Russian gas imports. Despite this, the European Commission is set to propose the ban, which is expected to pass without the two countries' approval. The ban aims to cut EU's Russian gas imports by end of 2027.

Updated: 16-06-2025 21:11 IST
EU Gas Import Ban Faces Opposition from Hungary and Slovakia
On Monday, Hungary and Slovakia blocked a planned European Union ban on Russian gas imports. The European Commission is poised to propose the ban on Tuesday, aiming for its approval without needing unanimous consent.

The proposal, set for legal enactment by the end of 2027, faces resistance from both countries, with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto citing threats to national sovereignty and energy security. Slovakia has similarly voiced opposition.

The proposed ban relies on a 'reinforced majority' for passage, requiring support from 15 EU member states, representing at least 65% of the EU population, despite legal and financial concerns from stakeholders.

