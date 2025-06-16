EU Gas Import Ban Faces Opposition from Hungary and Slovakia

On Monday, Hungary and Slovakia blocked a planned European Union ban on Russian gas imports. The European Commission is poised to propose the ban on Tuesday, aiming for its approval without needing unanimous consent.

The proposal, set for legal enactment by the end of 2027, faces resistance from both countries, with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto citing threats to national sovereignty and energy security. Slovakia has similarly voiced opposition.

The proposed ban relies on a 'reinforced majority' for passage, requiring support from 15 EU member states, representing at least 65% of the EU population, despite legal and financial concerns from stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)