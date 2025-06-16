Iran and Israel: A Call for De-escalation Amidst Oil Market Reactions

In recent developments, U.S. President Donald Trump has made a public call for Iran to enter into immediate talks aimed at de-escalating hostilities with Israel. Speaking to reporters, Trump highlighted that Iran is currently "not winning this war" and emphasized the urgency of negotiations "before it's too late."

This appeal for diplomacy comes alongside reports suggesting that Iran is seeking to negotiate an end to hostilities with Israel. Such initiatives are seen as a positive step towards potentially establishing a truce, which could stabilize tensions in the region.

The prospect of easing regional conflicts had an immediate impact on the oil market. On Monday, oil prices fell by more than $2 per barrel, as fears of disruptions to crude supplies from the Middle East started to subside following the news of possible negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)