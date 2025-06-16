Telangana Accelerates Medical College Development Under CM Reddy's Directive
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy orders officials to create an action plan for 34 medical colleges, emphasizing infrastructure, recruitment, and funding. He also highlights incorporating Japanese language in nursing curricula due to high demand for nurses in Japan, with support from the Japanese government.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed officials to rapidly formulate an action plan to operationalize 34 medical colleges with all essential facilities. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Reddy also mandated the constitution of an Official Committee to enhance infrastructure across these institutions.
During a review meeting at the ICCC, issues raised by the National Medical Council regarding the state's medical colleges were discussed. CM Reddy urged officials to compile a comprehensive report on recruitment in government medical colleges, evaluate necessary equipment, and propose promotions for teaching staff.
The state government commits to an immediate release of funds and seeks cooperation from the Union Ministry of Health for swift action. Furthermore, CM Reddy proposed adding Japanese language classes in nursing colleges to meet the international demand for nursing staff and plans regular oversight of medical services and education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
