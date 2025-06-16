Left Menu

Gujarat Mourns: Last Rites of Former CM Vijay Rupani with State Honours

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was cremated with state honours in Rajkot. Senior political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attended. Rupani died in an Air India crash that killed 241. His son expressed gratitude to supporters and highlighted Rupani's impactful five-decade political career.

Vijay Rupani's last rites performed with full state honours in Rajkot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber ceremony on Monday, Gujarat bade farewell to its former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose last rites were conducted with full state honours in Rajkot. The funeral service drew a host of dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, as well as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Rupani, a respected BJP leader, received a 21-gun salute, a mark of esteem for his services, as his final rites unfolded at the Ramnathpara crematorium. The procession commenced from his residence at 5 PM, amid sweeping security measures and traffic controls implemented by the Rajkot Police to facilitate proceedings.

The state mourns Rupani's sudden loss in a tragic airplane crash involving an Air India Dreamliner near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. As the sole survivor of the horrific crash, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh currently battles for his life. Meanwhile, Rupani's demise leaves a void in the political landscape, underscored by tributes from son Rushabh Rupani, who praised his father's extensive public service and acknowledged the widespread support from across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

