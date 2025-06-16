Swift DNA Identification Progress for Air India Crash Victims

Swift advancements are being made in identifying the victims of the Air India plane crash, according to Dr. Rakesh Joshi of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. DNA matches have confirmed the identities of 119 individuals, with 76 families already receiving the remains of their loved ones.

Efforts continue for the 43 remaining victims, of whom 14 are ready for handover by Tuesday morning. Authorities are coordinating tirelessly with forensic teams and families to expedite the process amidst rising panic calls. The meticulous DNA matching process is ongoing and results will steadily be provided to concerned families.

The tragic crash, which incurred a significant loss of life, has prompted an intricate collaboration among hospitals, forensic labs, and Air India officials. The Forensic Science Laboratory showcased remarkable efficiency by identifying the deceased in under 72 hours. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel ensured rapid deployment of the FSL team to the site to support identification efforts.

The complexity of the DNA analysis, performed by a dedicated team of 54 specialists, included the profiling of both the deceased and their family members. The team, comprising 22 women, exemplified commendable perseverance despite personal challenges to accomplish the task.

The dedication of the FSL experts highlights their commitment amidst tragedy. The accident occurred when the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed following takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulting in the loss of 241 lives, including former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

