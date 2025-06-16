Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Drives Developmental Transformation in Raisen

Madhya Pradesh's CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated and laid foundations for projects worth Rs 138.96 crore in Bareli, Raisen. He announced initiatives for farmers, including electricity bill waivers, irrigation expansion, and agro-based industry promotion. Additionally, support for women and military recognition marked the event, highlighting ambitious growth goals for the state.

MP CM Mohan Yadav laying foundation stone and inaugurating development works (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has set a transformative agenda, inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 45 development projects worth Rs 138.96 crore in Bareli, Raisen district. During his visit, CM Yadav addressed a public gathering and distributed benefits to recipients of various government schemes.

In his address, Yadav highlighted initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioning agricultural advancements and road projects attributed to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision. The state plans to supply electricity connections to farmers for just Rs 5 and aims to completely free them from electricity bills within three years. A solar pump scheme encouraging self-produced electricity will further aid farmers.

Additional announcements included a payout for 'Ladli Behnas' and incentives for cattle rearing. Infrastructure developments, such as a new stadium and irrigation projects, were also outlined. A Tiranga Yatra, which saw widespread public participation, honored India's military, celebrating patriotism in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

