Iran Attack Halts Operations at Israel's Bazan Group
The Bazan Group, based in Haifa, Israel, has shut down its refinery facilities following a damaging attack by Iran on its power station. This incident resulted in the death of three employees. The refinery is situated in Haifa Bay.
The Bazan Group, an industrial leader in Haifa, Israel, has had to cease operations at its refinery facilities after an aggressive attack by Iran. The incident caused significant damage to the power station crucial for generating steam and electricity, compelling an immediate shutdown.
According to a regulatory filing, this severe setback has not only disrupted operations but also resulted in the tragic loss of three company employees. The group's prompt and measured response highlights the gravity of the situation and the safety measures implemented in the aftermath.
Located in the strategic Haifa Bay, Bazan Group's facilities are integral to Israel's energy infrastructure. This attack underscores ongoing regional tensions and the vulnerability of critical infrastructure amid geopolitical conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran Awaits U.S. Shift on Sanctions for Nuclear Deal
EXCLUSIVE-Iran poised to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat says
Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiation Standoff: Sanctions Remain a Key Issue
UN, Iran, Egypt meet in Cairo to discuss Tehran's nuclear programme
"Talking nonsense": Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy hits out at KTR