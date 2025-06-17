Tensions Escalate Near Strait of Hormuz Amid Israel-Iran Conflicts

An incident occurring 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates, near the Strait of Hormuz, was deemed non-security-related by the British maritime security firm Ambrey early Tuesday.

This event comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. Both countries have engaged in reciprocal attacks for five consecutive days following Israel's extensive strikes on Friday, which were intended to prevent Iran from progressing towards building an atomic weapon.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz, situated between Oman and Iran, plays a crucial role as a conduit for a significant portion of the world's oil supply, seeing between 17.8 and 20.8 million barrels of crude and derivatives transit daily. As of Tuesday morning, there was no comment from the Emirati foreign ministry nor the Khor Fakkan container terminal regarding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)