EU Snubs Beijing Before Leaders' Summit

The European Union has reportedly refused to engage in a crucial economic meeting with China just prior to the scheduled leaders' summit, according to the Financial Times. This decision highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two economic giants.

The move underscores a strategic maneuver from the EU as it continues to navigate diplomatic alliances and economic partnerships on the global stage. The refusal points to possible underlying disagreements or dissatisfaction with China's policies or actions.

This development serves as a pivotal point in international relations, potentially affecting trade and diplomatic negotiations during the leaders' summit next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)