RAS Mains Begin Amid Unrest; Rajasthan's Pride Shines in NEET-UG
The RAS Mains Exam began in Jaipur and Ajmer with strict measures against cheating, despite recent unrest. Thousands of candidates are participating. Simultaneously, Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar made headlines by topping NEET-UG, earning accolades from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Mains Examination commenced on Tuesday in the cities of Jaipur and Ajmer. Despite recent unrest, the examination is being conducted across 48 centres in Jaipur and 29 centres in Ajmer, hosted over two days and split into two shifts.
Aspireants expressed surprise that the exam continued as scheduled amid disturbances over the preceding days. Authorities have ensured extensive arrangements, including deploying additional police forces, to guarantee a smooth and secure examination process. Candidates must report an hour early or risk being denied entry.
In other news, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated Hanumangarh's Mahesh Kumar, who excelled in the NEET-UG examination, securing the top spot with an impressive percentile. CM Sharma took to social media to commend Kumar's success and extended his wishes for a prosperous future.
