Nellai Su Muthu: Celebrating a Legacy of Scientific Literature

The mortal remains of ISRO's esteemed scientist, Nellai Su Muthu, were transported to Madurai on Tuesday for a public homage. The 74-year-old scientist passed away in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, after battling ill health, marking the end of an illustrious career dedicated to science and literature.

Muthu, a prominent figure at the Sriharikota Satish Dhawan Space Centre, was not only a revered scientist but also a prolific writer. He authored more than 70 books, spanning genres like children's literature, science, poetry, history, translation, and criticism. His notable works include 'Sevvayil Ulvetkkaiyum Nal Vaaippum', which explores Greek myths and the scientific possibilities of Mars, and 'Vinveli 2057', which earned him the best book award in multiple scientific categories in 2000.

Described by former ISRO director PV Venkitakrishnan as a luminary who made science comprehensible to the common man, Muthu collaborated with the late President APJ Abdul Kalam and received several accolades, including the Kavimamani Award and the Best Book Award from the Tamil Development Department. Friends and colleagues remember him with gratitude, honoring his commitment to scientific enlightenment.

(With inputs from agencies.)