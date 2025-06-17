Left Menu

Nellai Su Muthu: Celebrating a Legacy of Scientific Literature

The mortal remains of ISRO's former scientist, Nellai Su Muthu, arrived in Madurai for public homage. Renowned for his contributions to science and literature, Muthu authored over 70 books and received numerous accolades. He leaves behind a legacy of making science accessible to all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:28 IST
Nellai Su Muthu: Celebrating a Legacy of Scientific Literature
Mortal remains of ISRO's former scientist Nellai Su Muthu brought to TN's Madurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of ISRO's esteemed scientist, Nellai Su Muthu, were transported to Madurai on Tuesday for a public homage. The 74-year-old scientist passed away in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, after battling ill health, marking the end of an illustrious career dedicated to science and literature.

Muthu, a prominent figure at the Sriharikota Satish Dhawan Space Centre, was not only a revered scientist but also a prolific writer. He authored more than 70 books, spanning genres like children's literature, science, poetry, history, translation, and criticism. His notable works include 'Sevvayil Ulvetkkaiyum Nal Vaaippum', which explores Greek myths and the scientific possibilities of Mars, and 'Vinveli 2057', which earned him the best book award in multiple scientific categories in 2000.

Described by former ISRO director PV Venkitakrishnan as a luminary who made science comprehensible to the common man, Muthu collaborated with the late President APJ Abdul Kalam and received several accolades, including the Kavimamani Award and the Best Book Award from the Tamil Development Department. Friends and colleagues remember him with gratitude, honoring his commitment to scientific enlightenment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025