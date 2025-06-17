Groom's Tragic End Sparks Drama in Rampur

A groom in Uttar Pradesh was murdered just a day before his wedding, sparking a dramatic series of events in the town of Rampur.

According to the police, the incident transpired on June 15, leading to the arrest of a local man named Saddam, who is suspected of having an affair with the groom's intended bride. Circle Officer Jitendra Singh confirmed the arrest to reporters, noting that Saddam had been apprehended on the morning of the incident.

The suspect reportedly attempted to escape custody by grabbing a police officer's pistol during a mobile phone recovery operation, resulting in a gunfight that ended with Saddam being injured and hospitalized. Though the investigation continues, the connection to a possible romantic entanglement remains speculative.

(With inputs from agencies.)