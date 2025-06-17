Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Claims Lives, DNA Efforts for Closure

The Air India disaster has claimed the lives of four BJ Medical College students, as confirmed by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi. Speaking to reporters, Joshi affirmed, "The death toll of BJ Medical College students stands at four, with no changes." Meanwhile, Vishwas, the lone survivor of the crash, is in stable condition and showing signs of improvement.

Seating in row 11's left window in the economy class section near an emergency exit, Kumar, a British national of Indian origin, was among the 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian onboard the ill-fated flight, according to airline authorities. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reported that DNA samples from 125 victims have been matched, and 124 families contacted, with 83 victims' remains already returned to their families.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, where DNA testing is conducted by FSL and National Forensic Sciences University teams, has been a hub of activity. Sanghavi lauded the efforts, noting, "...For the last many days, FSL and NFSU teams are tirelessly working round the clock." Impressive progress continues as 131 DNA matches have been achieved, with further results imminent. Officers from the police and FSL have been on-site late at night daily to oversee this critical process, ensuring a swift handover of remains to grieving families. This London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner tragically crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, resulting in 241 casualties, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, according to ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)