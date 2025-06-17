Navigational Turbulence in the Strait of Hormuz: A Collision of Interests

A collision involving a vessel and two other ships was reported near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to sources from the shipping industry. This followed a report from the British maritime security firm Ambrey about an incident off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Though the incident occurred 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan in UAE waters, Ambrey has stated it was not security-related. The maritime disturbance surfaces as tensions between adversaries Iran and Israel escalate, marked by attacks continuing for five consecutive days following Israeli airstrikes meant to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Naval sources have reported to Reuters a rise in electronic interference affecting commercial ship navigation systems in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region. Approximately 20% of global oil consumption transits through this vital passage, underscoring its significance to international commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)