Public Humiliation Sparks Outrage in Narayanapuram: A Fight Against Vigilante Justice

A woman named Sirisha was allegedly tied to a tree in Narayanapuram due to her husband's unpaid loans, sparking outrage and official condemnations. The incident highlights issues of vigilante justice and inadequate legal awareness. Authorities have taken action against those involved, while politicians demand accountability and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of vigilante justice, a woman named Sirisha was reportedly tied to a tree and publicly humiliated by villagers in Narayanapuram, Chittoor district, over a dispute involving her husband's unpaid loans. The local police confirmed the incident, which has resulted in strong condemnations from political leaders and authorities.

Sirisha, 29, had returned from Bengaluru to collect her children's school transfer certificates when she was confronted by locals about money her husband, Thimmarayappa, owed, totaling approximately Rs 80,000. The situation escalated when her daughter reportedly hit a local, leading to Sirisha being tied to a tree and forced to contact her husband for repayment.

Following the outrage, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the act and ordered strict measures against those involved, calling for improved legal awareness in rural areas. Political leaders across parties have decried the incident, emphasizing the need for justice and governmental accountability in ensuring women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

