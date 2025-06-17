Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Scam Unveiled: Six Arrested in Delhi Fraught with Deception

Six cyber fraudsters, including the mastermind Himanshu Baisoya, were arrested for cheating a man of Rs 10 lakh in a cryptocurrency scam. The group created a fake trading platform and promised high returns. They used fraudulent bank accounts and communication via encrypted apps to conceal their activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:51 IST
Cryptocurrency Scam Unveiled: Six Arrested in Delhi Fraught with Deception
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals, including the mastermind of a sophisticated cryptocurrency scam that defrauded a man of Rs 10 lakh. The accused created a fictitious crypto trading platform, exploiting social media to lure victims with assurances of high returns.

The chief perpetrator, Himanshu Baisoya, a BCA graduate from Kotla Mubarakpur, operated several fraudulent bank accounts, converted cash to cryptocurrency, and manipulated victims into believing they were profiting through fabricated dashboards. The scam unravelled when a victim reported the fraud to the South cyber police station.

Police investigations led to the arrests of accomplices across states; their scheme involved procuring bank accounts and SIM cards under false identities. A coordinated effort by police uncovered that encrypted messaging apps were used to protect the syndicate's anonymity, and the case remains under investigation for further suspects and victims.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025