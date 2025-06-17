Left Menu

L&T Secures Strategic Kandla Land for Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Projects

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has acquired land in Kandla, Gujarat, for green hydrogen and ammonia projects. Promoting clean energy, L&T is developing electrolyser technology and has secured US Department of Energy approval for SMR technology transfer. The company aims to innovate and lead in clean energy segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that it has acquired land in Kandla, Gujarat, for green hydrogen and ammonia projects. This marks a significant leap in L&T's commitment to clean energy.

The government is intensifying its efforts to promote green hydrogen with its National Green Hydrogen Mission and transport-focused pilot projects. L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan highlighted the company's strides in renewable energy, including green hydrogen and small modular reactors (SMRs).

With electrolyser manufacturing underway, L&T holds the first-mover advantage in green hydrogen technology. The U.S. Department of Energy's approval for transferring SMR technology to India further signifies L&T's forefront position in advancing nuclear energy solutions domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

