L&T Secures Strategic Kandla Land for Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Projects

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that it has acquired land in Kandla, Gujarat, for green hydrogen and ammonia projects. This marks a significant leap in L&T's commitment to clean energy.

The government is intensifying its efforts to promote green hydrogen with its National Green Hydrogen Mission and transport-focused pilot projects. L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan highlighted the company's strides in renewable energy, including green hydrogen and small modular reactors (SMRs).

With electrolyser manufacturing underway, L&T holds the first-mover advantage in green hydrogen technology. The U.S. Department of Energy's approval for transferring SMR technology to India further signifies L&T's forefront position in advancing nuclear energy solutions domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)