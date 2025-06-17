L&T Secures Strategic Kandla Land for Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Projects
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has acquired land in Kandla, Gujarat, for green hydrogen and ammonia projects. Promoting clean energy, L&T is developing electrolyser technology and has secured US Department of Energy approval for SMR technology transfer. The company aims to innovate and lead in clean energy segments.
- Country:
- India
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that it has acquired land in Kandla, Gujarat, for green hydrogen and ammonia projects. This marks a significant leap in L&T's commitment to clean energy.
The government is intensifying its efforts to promote green hydrogen with its National Green Hydrogen Mission and transport-focused pilot projects. L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan highlighted the company's strides in renewable energy, including green hydrogen and small modular reactors (SMRs).
With electrolyser manufacturing underway, L&T holds the first-mover advantage in green hydrogen technology. The U.S. Department of Energy's approval for transferring SMR technology to India further signifies L&T's forefront position in advancing nuclear energy solutions domestically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
