Anganwadi Centres: Catalysts for a New Era of Women's Empowerment

The Anganwadi Centres have emerged as vibrant and modern hubs of early childhood care and development, as emphasized by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur.

During her visit to an Anganwadi Centre in Indore, Thakur, along with senior ministry officials, local administration, and ICDS stakeholders, interacted with Anganwadi workers and community members. She noted how significant innovations over the past decade, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, have empowered women and children through various schemes.

Thakur highlighted the impact of initiatives like the Poshan Tracker, Mission Indradhanush, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, emphasizing their role in enhancing maternal and child health, and promoting financial inclusion and digital literacy. The minister praised financial schemes such as Stand Up India and PM Jan Dhan Yojana for supporting women-led entrepreneurship while reiterating the commitment to eliminating malnutrition and supporting the next generation.

