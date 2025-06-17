Left Menu

Anganwadi Centres: Catalysts for a New Era of Women's Empowerment

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, highlighted the transformed role of Anganwadi Centres in Indore as hubs of early childhood care, women's empowerment, and social justice. The Centres, enriched by digital tools and government schemes, offer improved maternal health, education, and financial independence for women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:57 IST
Anganwadi Centres: Catalysts for a New Era of Women's Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anganwadi Centres have emerged as vibrant and modern hubs of early childhood care and development, as emphasized by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur.

During her visit to an Anganwadi Centre in Indore, Thakur, along with senior ministry officials, local administration, and ICDS stakeholders, interacted with Anganwadi workers and community members. She noted how significant innovations over the past decade, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, have empowered women and children through various schemes.

Thakur highlighted the impact of initiatives like the Poshan Tracker, Mission Indradhanush, and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, emphasizing their role in enhancing maternal and child health, and promoting financial inclusion and digital literacy. The minister praised financial schemes such as Stand Up India and PM Jan Dhan Yojana for supporting women-led entrepreneurship while reiterating the commitment to eliminating malnutrition and supporting the next generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025