North East Power Conclave 2025: Paving the Path to a Sustainable Energy Future

The North East Power Conclave 2025 in India seeks to boost regional cooperation, infrastructure investments, and tackle energy challenges. The event, organized by IEEMA, focuses on sustainable energy and partnerships. Ministers from Nagaland and Mizoram highlight regional energy needs and potential in hydropower.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:25 IST
The inaugural North East Power Conclave 2025 has commenced, promising to enhance regional collaboration and infrastructure investments in India's energy sector. Organized by the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), the two-day event focuses on sustainability, smart transmission, and connectivity within the region.

Key discussions revolve around green energy and modern transmission systems, with Nagaland's Power Minister K G Kenye emphasizing the region's energy deficits and burgeoning demand. Despite past challenges, Kenye noted the growing interest from private partnerships as the local environment becomes more favorable.

Mizoram's Power Minister F Rodingliana highlighted the need to rejuvenate small hydropower initiatives in the state, citing its significant river capacity yet underutilized potential. IEEMA President Sunil Singhvi underscored the Northeast's vital role in the national renewable energy map, pointing out vast hydropower potential and significant investment opportunities. The conclave aims to foster profitable business partnerships and includes a buyer-seller meet attended by over 500 delegates.

