Left Menu

NABARD Pushes for Value Chain Financing in Rural Lending Reform

NABARD's Deputy Managing Director, Ajay Kumar Sood, advocated for a shift from production-centric lending to value chain financing and market-linked interventions. He emphasized integrated approaches during a high-level meeting with bankers, highlighting NABARD's commitment to cooperative development and ecological sustainability through various projects and initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:58 IST
NABARD Pushes for Value Chain Financing in Rural Lending Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NABARD is spearheading a significant shift in rural lending, as its Deputy Managing Director, Ajay Kumar Sood, calls for a broader focus on value chain financing and market-linked interventions. Sood emphasized the importance of these integrated approaches during a pivotal meeting with senior banking officials.

During his visit, Sood underscored the performance under Ground Level Credit (GLC) and strategies to bolster rural credit systems. He also announced that Regional Cooperative Banks would start lending to Large Area Multi-Purpose Societies (LAMPS) and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), marking an important step towards enhancing last-mile credit delivery.

Sood's tour also included inaugurating JIVA Natural Farming Projects and discussions with farmer groups, focusing on promoting regenerative farming systems and improving market access. These actions reflect NABARD's commitment to cooperative development and ecological sustainability in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025