NHRC Launches Summer Internship to Cultivate Youth Advocacy in Human Rights

The National Human Rights Commission in India launched its 2025 Summer Internship Programme in New Delhi, welcoming 80 students from diverse disciplines. The initiative aims to deepen human rights awareness and inspire meaningful contributions. NHRC leaders highlighted the crucial role of youth in advancing justice, empathy, and societal inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:34 IST
The four-week Summer Internship Programme (SIP) 2025 of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India began at its premises in New Delhi on 16th June, 2025.(Photo/ NHRC). Image Credit: ANI
In New Delhi, the 2025 Summer Internship Programme of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, commenced on June 16. The program seeks to enhance human rights awareness among university-level students, as reported in an official statement.

From a competitive pool of 1,468 applicants across 42 institutions in 20 States and UTs, 80 students with diverse academic backgrounds, including Law, Social Sciences, and Journalism, were selected. NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian welcomed the interns, emphasizing unity in diversity and peer learning's transformative potential.

Justice Ramasubramanian urged the interns to pursue knowledge with purpose, advocating justice and empathy. NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal highlighted youth's vital role in championing human rights. He encouraged cultivating sensitivity and a balanced perspective on rights and responsibilities.

Joint Secretary Samir Kumar provided an overview of the program, outlining interactive sessions and practical experiences to enrich students' understanding of human rights issues. Lt. Col. Virender Singh, NHRC Director, concluded the event with a vote of thanks, marking the program's goal to inspire dedication to human rights causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

