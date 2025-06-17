NHRC Launches Summer Internship to Cultivate Youth Advocacy in Human Rights

In New Delhi, the 2025 Summer Internship Programme of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, commenced on June 16. The program seeks to enhance human rights awareness among university-level students, as reported in an official statement.

From a competitive pool of 1,468 applicants across 42 institutions in 20 States and UTs, 80 students with diverse academic backgrounds, including Law, Social Sciences, and Journalism, were selected. NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian welcomed the interns, emphasizing unity in diversity and peer learning's transformative potential.

Justice Ramasubramanian urged the interns to pursue knowledge with purpose, advocating justice and empathy. NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal highlighted youth's vital role in championing human rights. He encouraged cultivating sensitivity and a balanced perspective on rights and responsibilities.

Joint Secretary Samir Kumar provided an overview of the program, outlining interactive sessions and practical experiences to enrich students' understanding of human rights issues. Lt. Col. Virender Singh, NHRC Director, concluded the event with a vote of thanks, marking the program's goal to inspire dedication to human rights causes.

