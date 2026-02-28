JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has raised serious concerns over the detention of 14 students despite them being granted bail. The union highlights significant procedural delays and alleges police actions as reasons behind this prolonged confinement.

JNUSU's general secretary, Sunil Yadav, explained that the arrests occurred after a 'Long March' demonstration demanding educational reforms, claiming that the Delhi Police and university management aim to suppress dissenting voices. Yadav further alleged police barricades led to student injuries during the crackdown at the campus' North Gate.

With courts closed until March 7, the union describes the delays as 'legal deadlock' blaming it for unnecessarily prolonged detentions. They are appealing to Delhi's Chief Justice for intervention and demand action against officials involved in the alleged misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)