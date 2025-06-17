Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Drives Industrial Innovation in Andhra's New Smart Cities

Union Minister Piyush Goyal chaired a review meeting at Andhra Pradesh's Tobacco Board, assessing industrial nodes' progress in strategic corridors. Emphasizing innovation and global partnerships, he advocated for robust startup ecosystems, foreign investments, and advanced infrastructure as part of India's vision for Andhra's transformative industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:15 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal chaired a high-level review meeting (Photo Source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal spearheaded a high-stakes review meeting at the Tobacco Board in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, on June 15, 2025. The session evaluated the progress of industrial nodes developed under the aegis of NICDC across various strategic corridors in the state.

The review highlighted three critical nodes: Krishnapatnam under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, Orvakal under the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Corridor, and Kopparthy within the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Corridor. Goyal urged officials to enhance these hubs by attracting anchor investors and nurturing startup-friendly ecosystems with designated incubators.

The Minister also emphasized global partnerships through country-specific investment conclaves and advocated for a unified dashboard to monitor projects in real-time. Acknowledging Andhra Pradesh's potential as "Swarnandhra Pradesh," a beacon of sustainable growth, he assured that the government is committed to transforming the state into an industrial powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

