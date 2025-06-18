Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Pledges Full Cooperation in ED Probe Into Fraud Case

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has confirmed that former Congress MP DK Suresh will cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate in a fraud case linked to Aishwarya Gowda. Claims of name misuse in the case have been reported, with Gowda allegedly deceiving victims by posing as Shivakumar's sister.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar affirmed that former Congress MP DK Suresh will fully cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its investigation of an alleged fraud case linked to Aishwarya Gowda. Speaking in Bengaluru, Shivakumar noted complaints about the misuse of their names in the case.

"DK Suresh will participate in the ED investigation and submit his statement. Unknown individuals have reportedly used our names falsely," Shivakumar stated. He added that victims, deceived by Gowda claiming to be his sister, approached him.

Shivakumar emphasized the need for a thorough ED probe. "We respect the law and are committed to supporting the investigation and ensuring justice for those cheated," he declared. Gowda, arrested earlier by the ED, is alleged to be involved in a Rs 2.25 crore money laundering scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

