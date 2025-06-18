Fatal Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Leaves Two Dead and 15 Injured

An early morning tragedy struck the Agra-Lucknow Expressway as a passenger bus traveling from Delhi to Bihar collided with a parked truck, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring 15 others, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded around 1:10 AM, near Toll Gate No. 21 in the Fatehabad area of Agra district. The bus, identified by registration number AR01K6832, hit a stationary truck with registration RJ29GB0730, leading to the immediate fatalities and multiple injuries.

The injured, including residents from Bihar and Chhattisgarh, were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals. The accident not only halted traffic but led to a significant emergency response to clear the wreckage and resume normalcy on the expressway.

(With inputs from agencies.)