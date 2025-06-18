Delhi's Solar Transformation: Najafgarh Drain to Power Green Future

The Delhi government is embarking on a groundbreaking project to convert the Najafgarh Drain into a 30 MW solar power corridor, marking a major step toward renewable energy adoption and water conservation in the capital.

In a phased rollout, the initial stage will see 5 MW of solar power generated along a 6 km stretch from Dhansa Border to Ghummanhera. This initiative is expected to preserve around 270 million liters of water annually by reducing evaporation, aligning with Delhi's plan to triple its solar capacity by 2027.

This project, implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is complemented by additional proposals for other drains, such as the Barapullah and Agra Canal. Delhi's clean river initiative includes setting up 32 real-time water monitoring stations to address pollution, alongside recently approved subsidies to encourage solar power installations. With the Delhi Vidhan Sabha also turning solar-powered, the city's commitment to sustainable urban development is clear.

