Volcanic Eruption Forces Air India Flight Diversion to Delhi

An Air India flight from Delhi to Bali was redirected back to Delhi due to a volcanic eruption near Bali airport. All passengers were safely disembarked, with Air India offering hotel accommodations, refunds, and rescheduling. Recent regulatory discussions focus on operational reliability amid multiple cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:37 IST
Volcanic Eruption Forces Air India Flight Diversion to Delhi
Representative Image (Photo/X@airindia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight en route to Bali from Delhi was unexpectedly returned to Delhi on Wednesday after reports emerged of a volcanic eruption near its destination airport, according to an Air India spokesperson. The aircraft safely returned to the Indian capital, where all passengers disembarked without incident.

Acknowledging the disruption, Air India expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and announced compensation measures. Passengers affected by the unforeseen alteration are being offered hotel stays, full refunds, or free flight rescheduling. "Air India flight AI2145, originally scheduled for June 18, 2025, was advised to return as a safety measure following reports of volcanic activity," the official statement confirmed.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently observed a total of 83 cancellations within Air India's wide-body fleet, with 66 involving Boeing 787s between June 12 and June 17. At a high-level meeting, officials from Air India and Air India Express discussed strategies to enhance reliability and maintain regulatory compliance amid recent challenges, including airspace closures over Iran, leading to flight diversions and delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

