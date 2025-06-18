Brazil's Bold Oil Auction Near the Amazon Sparks Environmental Backlash

Brazil has initiated a contentious auction selling off land and offshore oil sites near the Amazon River, despite vocal opposition from environmental and Indigenous factions. The country's push to expand oil production in these untapped regions has sparked concern among various stakeholders regarding the ecological risks involved.

The sale, conducted by the National Oil Agency, saw major companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil acquire 34 out of 172 oil blocks. Many of these are located near the mouth of the Amazon River, a region highlighted for its geological promise but also ecological sensitivity. The auction sets Brazil on a course to increase oil output beyond 2030.

This move comes ahead of the UN's inaugural climate summit in the Amazon, drawing accusations of hypocrisy against the Brazilian government. Critics argue that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's oil-oriented strategies clash with his climate-friendly rhetoric, as Brazil seeks to balance its energy diversification efforts with environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)