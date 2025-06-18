Left Menu

Currency Fluctuations Amidst Middle East Tensions and Fed's Decision

The U.S. dollar experienced volatility against major currencies due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Investor focus was also on the Federal Reserve's impending decision regarding interest rates. The dollar showed resilience due to its safe-haven appeal, despite recent losses linked to U.S. trade policies.

The U.S. dollar showed volatility against major currencies as geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran escalated, causing investor anxiety ahead of the Federal Reserve's anticipated decision on interest rates. For the past six days, Israel has been active against Iran's nuclear activities, calling for political change in the region.

The situation intensified as U.S. military bolstered regional presence, increasing fears of American intervention in an area vital for energy resources. The dollar, serving as a safe haven, gained roughly 1% since Thursday, reversing annual declines stemming from concerns over U.S. economic health due to President Trump's trade policies.

As crude prices surged to $75 a barrel, affecting the euro and yen in particular, investor attention turned to the Federal Reserve, with expectations that borrowing costs would remain unchanged amidst rising Middle Eastern conflict and uncertainties from Trump's policies.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

