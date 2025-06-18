Left Menu

India and Canada's Diplomatic Uplift: A New Chapter

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa lauds PM Modi's visit to Canada, marking the resumption of high commission and visa services, signifying a diplomatic win. This move underscores India's sovereignty and global position, as both nations agree to strengthen ties based on shared democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:11 IST
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo: Self Made). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Canada, highlighting the significant diplomatic strides made between the two nations. The meeting led to the reinstatement of high commission and visa services, fostering a renewed sense of collaboration.

Sirsa emphasized that this diplomatic engagement reflects India's assertive stance on the global stage, asserting its sovereignty and decision-making capabilities. The restoration of services marks a historic achievement, reinforcing India's stature in international diplomacy.

During the G7 Summit, PM Modi's discussions with Canadian PM Mark Carney underscored the mutual commitment to mending ties and advancing a constructive partnership grounded in shared democratic values and economic interests. This development showcases India's growing influence and strengthens its global relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

