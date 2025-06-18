Supreme Court Orders Tamil Nadu to Justify Top Cop's Suspension

The Supreme Court on Wednesday mandated the Tamil Nadu government to explain the suspension of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram, who is embroiled in a controversial abduction case. The court expressed dismay over the officer's suspension, emphasizing the importance of maintaining morale among law enforcement officers.

The defense counsel noted that Jayaram, detained on June 16, had been released at approximately 5 PM the previous day. Moreover, despite his release, the state government suspended him. Contradicting claims from the defense, the state clarified that the ADGP wasn't formally arrested by their authorities.

Previously, the Madras High Court remarked orally that Jayaram should be detained over allegations linking him to the kidnapping of a teenage boy, a claim he has been attempting to counter through an appeal in the top court. Following discussions, the Supreme Court has requested a detailed response from Tamil Nadu on this suspension by tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)