Madras High Court Orders FIR Against Minister K N Nehru

The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to file an FIR against Minister K N Nehru over alleged bribery in appointments within the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, based on information from the Enforcement Directorate. The court noted the need for a preliminary investigation.

Updated: 20-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:48 IST
The Madras High Court has taken a significant step in combating alleged corruption by ordering the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to register an FIR against K N Nehru, a serving minister. He faces allegations of bribery concerning appointments in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, which he oversees.

The court's decision came after examining detailed information provided by the Enforcement Directorate. Although the initial complaint was considered vague, the court found sufficient preliminary evidence suggesting a case for further investigation.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, has emphasized the importance of prompt action, urging the state to commence a preliminary inquiry under Section 173 of the BNSS within a specified 14-day period. Delays in the investigation have been noted by the court.

