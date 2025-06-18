Reviving Bastar: Chhattisgarh's Bold Step Towards Irrigation and Economic Growth
The Chhattisgarh government has announced the revival of the Bodhghat irrigation project, aiming to transform agriculture and boost economic activity in the Bastar region. With a budget of Rs 49,000 crore, the project will provide irrigation and electricity, while compensating affected farmers. The initiative also aligns with plans to boost tourism.
In a landmark decision to accelerate development in the Bastar area, Chhattisgarh's government is reviving the Bodhghat irrigation project, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The project, strategically located on the Indravati River in Dantewada district, promises permanent irrigation solutions and electricity generation, benefiting Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma districts.
With a staggering budget of Rs 49,000 crore, this project is set to redefine agricultural dynamics and stimulate economic growth throughout the region. Sub-Divisional Officer Pradeep Kumar Dongre shared with ANI, stating that the scheme would irrigate approximately 3.5 lakh hectares, while also producing much-needed electricity.
While addressing concerns over land submergence, officials assured proper compensation for affected farmers, urging them to support the initiative. Local businessman Narendra Nag reflected optimism about the project's potential economic benefits, emphasizing its ability to generate employment, increase irrigation area, and foster a favorable environment for fisheries and electricity supply.
Chief Minister Sai previously highlighted the untapped tourism potential in Bastar and Surguja regions, noting the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism, which had been a significant impediment. By integrating tourism with industrial policies, the government aims to create a comprehensive roadmap for sectoral development.
