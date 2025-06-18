Goa Celebrates Revolution Day: A Tribute to Freedom and Progress

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant participated in the commemorations of Goa Revolution Day, acknowledging the significant advancements made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event, organized by Goa's Home Department, honored the historical struggle against Portuguese rule initiated by Ram Manohar Lohia in 1946.

Addressing reporters, CM Sawant recalled the importance of June 18, the day Lohia ignited the revolution that lasted until Goa's liberation in 1961. Sawant praised the progress achieved by the double-engine government, highlighting ongoing infrastructure development and visiting the museum that once served as a jail for Lohia.

Revolution Day, celebrated annually, serves as a reminder of Goa's fight for freedom and the envisioned achievements, like 100% literacy and electrification. Sawant congratulated Goans and the wider nation on these milestones, emphasizing the historical and modern significance of the day. (ANI)

