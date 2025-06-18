Boosting Rural Tourism: Madhya Pradesh's New Initiative

In a strategic move to enhance rural tourism, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led the 'Gramin Rang Paryatan Sang' event in Bhopal on Wednesday. The program facilitated the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with various organizations, aiming to invigorate tourism projects across rural areas. CM Yadav underlined the introduction of homestay facilities as a significant step towards fortifying the rural economy and generating employment opportunities.

Highlighting the state's progress, CM Yadav stated on social media platform X, 'Rural Madhya Pradesh is advancing towards self-employment through tourism initiatives. Alongside boosting rural economies, homestay projects will create job avenues, with plans to introduce helicopter services at tourist sites under way.' Officials and individuals contributing to the tourism sector were also honored during the event.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Yadav expressed pride in the state Tourism Department's efforts, citing a 20% growth in tourism compared to the previous year. He reported notable influxes of international tourists across key regions like Indore and Bhopal, emphasizing the state's appeal and distinct cultural tourism experience. Yadav also emphasized the economic and cultural benefits of developing homestays in over 105 villages, pointing to their cost-effectiveness and unique appeal compared to traditional urban accommodations.

