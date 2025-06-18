Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra Teams Up with SBI Card for Co-Branded Credit Cards

Bank of Maharashtra has partnered with SBI Card to launch co-branded credit cards. These cards will offer features like reward points and cashback. This collaboration is expected to enhance retail offerings by combining the bank’s extensive network with SBI Card’s credit expertise, ensuring customer value and convenience.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra announced a strategic alliance with SBI Card on Wednesday, unveiling a series of co-branded credit cards. This initiative is tailored to cater to the evolving financial and lifestyle demands of customers.

The collaboration will allow bank patrons to access a variety of credit cards featuring reward points, cashback incentives, fuel surcharge waivers, EMI options, and exclusive discounts on dining, travel, and e-commerce. According to a statement by BoM, these cards are designed to enhance customer value and accessibility.

BoM's Managing Director and CEO, Nidhu Saxena, emphasized that the partnership signifies a milestone in enhancing their retail product portfolio. He highlighted the bank's focus on offering modern and rewarding financial solutions through reliable alliances. The credit cards will be available nationwide via online and branch-based channels, ensuring seamless accessibility.

